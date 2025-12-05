The Ordeal Of An IndiGo Passenger

'They collected our passports and boarding passes. The chaos continued. There was no coordination amongst the IndiGo staff and airport staff.'

Kindly note the images have been published only for representational purposes. Passengers crowd outside a boarding gate as they wait to board a delayed IndiGo flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, December 3, 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Bangkok was a transit point for us from Phu Quoc and after 6 hours layover, the flight was to take off at 9 pm but was delayed by 2 hours and the new departure time was 11:15 pm.

300 baht was given for snacks due to the delay.

The incoming flight from Delhi finally landed and it was rumoured that the pilot and crew took off to the hotel to rest.

Waiting at the departure gate, we were later informed that the flight is further delayed and is rescheduled for December 4, at 2:40 pm.

There was total chaos at that point as there were passengers with connecting flights to international destinations.

The airline gave us two options:

1. Fly to Pune on 3rd December and then onward to Bangalore, but they couldn't assure the timing of the Pune-Bangalore flight.

2. Stay over at Bangkok and fly on 4th December at 2:40 pm.

IMAGE: Travelers wait in queues at IndiGo ticketing kiosks to reschedule their flights at the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru, December 3, 2025. Photograph: Abinaya Vijayaraghavan/Reuters

We opted for the 2nd option and they said that hotel accommodation would be arranged.

They collected our passports and boarding passes. The chaos continued. There was no coordination amongst the IndiGo staff and airport staff.

Later they informed that hotel details have been sent to the registered e-mail IDs. As tickets were booked by a travel agent and the e-mail used was theirs. In the middle of the night we contacted the agent at about 1 am but they didn't receive any information on hotels.

We later reasoned with the staff saying we are the affected passengers and we are in front of you so do let us know directly about the hotel.

By 4 am we along with a group of other passengers boarded the bus to the hotel. The hotel was good.

Next day after breakfast at the hotel, we were picked up by the airline at 10:30 am. Same chaos continued. They were calling out names and they couldn't pronounce the Indian names properly so that added to the confusion.

The rescheduled flight was not appearing on the screens. on checking the IndiGo web site, we found that the 2:40 pm flight was to depart at 4:40 pm. The screens then started flashing our flight but the timing was shown as 1:40 pm.

The boarding finally started at 3:40 pm and the flight finally took off at 5:17 pm Bangkok time and landed at Bangalore at 7:17 pm Indian time.

IMAGE: A man looks at a fight schedule screen displaying several delayed IndiGo flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport in Mumbai, December 3, 2025. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

I am against shouting at the crew or staff as they were equally ignorant of the situation and no shouting can change things.

These are experiences which one has to go through to make you a tougher traveler.

Philip Daniel was a passenger on IndiGo flight 6E 1065 on December 3, 2025.

