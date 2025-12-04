HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lucky Us! Our Flight Was Delayed, But Took Off

Lucky Us! Our Flight Was Delayed, But Took Off

By RAJESH KARKERA
3 Minutes Read
Last updated on: December 04, 2025 13:41 IST

Stranded at an airport because of flight delays/cancellations? Do tell us your travel story; mail us at newsdesk@rediff.co.in with your name, where you were traveling to, and what happened to your flight.

IMAGE: Deserted boarding gates and check in counters at Mumbai airport's Terminal 1. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

I entered the terminal reluctantly today, mentally preparing for chaos and long lines at the check in... after reading about all the flight cancellations since yesterday. Instead? I walked right up to an empty check-in counter!

IMAGE: A view of the deserted boarding gates and check in counters. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Security check was done and dusted within 5 minutes... and the CISF security at the x-ray scanning had the time to chat with me about cars. After he saw cameras and mics in my cabin bag.

Owner of a Tata Nexon, he was thrilled to hear that I was going to test drive the new Tata Sierra. The officer, who hails from Bihar, was keen on knowing more about the car and we spent a good 10 minutes more chatting.

IMAGE: Only the Spicejet check in counter had a queue... where passengers were being asked to join the queue after an hour due to the delays. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The boarding gates felt like a ghost town. Apparently, major cancellations have cleared out the airport, with many passengers unfortunately turned away. I'm counting my blessings -- my flight to Chandigarh is one of the few survivors.

Sure, my delay went from 1 hour to 2 hours, but I can't complain. The scene is full of contrasts: Packed food courts but completely deserted boarding gates.

IMAGE: Passengers in the waiting area are seated and enjoying chats with friends, family and co-passengers. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Honestly? I'm kind of loving the vibe. It's rare to find this kind of calm in Mumbai. Took a deep breath as I started boarding and what a lovely experience this has been....

IMAGE: Hitesh is all smiles at this smooth boarding experience in a world of Chaos!! Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Even the boarding was unlike I ever have... Serene... no pushing or long queues... As I board now.... Hitesh, my colleague, is all smiles at this smooth boarding from Indigo...

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

