Stuck Flying IndiGo? Tell Us What Happened

IMAGE: Crowded airports due to delayed IndiGo flights. Photograph: Rajesh Karekera/Rediff

In the past few days, IndiGo -- which operates around 2,300 flights daily -- has faced a serious operational crisis with dozens of flights delayed or cancelled across major airports (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and more), leaving thousands stranded.

Passengers are reporting widespread chaos: long queues at check-in counters, sudden and frequent cancellations, indefinite delays, missed connections, confusing reschedules, unclear communication, little support and being stranded at airports.

Dear Readers, if you travelled on IndiGo in the last few days -- or if you were stranded at an airport because of these delays -- we invite you to share:

Your experience: Do tell us what went wrong (the length of the delay, cancellation, re-booking issues, baggage issues, boarding issues, communication with staff, missed connections, alternate arrangements or refunds, wheelchair passengers or children travelling alone, any other inconveniences). If you can, please include your flight number and date, origin and destination of your flight. Do include your name as well.

Any photos or videos you have of crowded airports, staff counters, queues, flight status screens, cancellation notices, waiting areas -- anything that shows what you experienced.

Your tips or advice for other travellers -- what you learned, what worked, what to watch out for, what to check before flying, how to stay alert during uncertain flights, backup plans, whether to carry only cabin-luggage, alternate airlines you opted for, your refund experience, etc.

Your real stories and visuals can help others in being better prepared.

Mail us at newsdesk@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: Indigo Delays)

Thank you -- and travel safe!