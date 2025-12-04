HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cancellation, delayed: IndiGo crisis sparks chaos at airports

Cancellation, delayed: IndiGo crisis sparks chaos at airports

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 04, 2025 16:27 IST

x

Passengers across multiple airports continued to face inconvenience for the third day on Thursday as IndiGo's nationwide operations remained disrupted due to large-scale delays and cancellations.

With multiple flights grounded, frustrated travelers are now scrambling to rebook, causing widespread chaos at major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Here are some glimpses of the unfolding scenes, as weary passengers clutch their luggage, waiting for clarity amid the turmoil.

 

Passengers crowd outside a boarding gate as they wait to board a delayed IndiGo flight at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Travelers wait in queues at IndiGo ticketing kiosks to reschedule their flights at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Photograph: Abinaya Vijayaraghavan/Reuters

A man looks at a fight schedule screen displaying several delayed flights by IndiGo airlines at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Luggage of passengers whose IndiGo flight was cancelled sits on trolleys at an airport in Pune. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

An IndiGo employee moves a trolley to collect luggage of passengers whose IndiGo flight was cancelled, at an airport in Pune. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled, passengers stranded
Over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled, passengers stranded
Lucky Us! Our Flight Was Delayed, But Took Off
Lucky Us! Our Flight Was Delayed, But Took Off
IndiGo cancels over 100 flights, many delayed; DGCA steps in
IndiGo cancels over 100 flights, many delayed; DGCA steps in
IndiGo Delays? Send Your Pics & Stories
IndiGo Delays? Send Your Pics & Stories
Amid chaos, IndiGo's Hyd flight diverted over bomb threat
Amid chaos, IndiGo's Hyd flight diverted over bomb threat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt make a public appearance together in Mumbai1:37

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt make a public...

Viral Video: Yogi Feeds Peacock During Gauseva at Gorakhnath Temple1:34

Viral Video: Yogi Feeds Peacock During Gauseva at...

When Speaker Om Birla asked FM Sitharaman to speak in Tamil in Lok Sabha5:43

When Speaker Om Birla asked FM Sitharaman to speak in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO