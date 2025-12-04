Cancellation, delayed: IndiGo crisis sparks chaos at airports

Passengers across multiple airports continued to face inconvenience for the third day on Thursday as IndiGo's nationwide operations remained disrupted due to large-scale delays and cancellations.

With multiple flights grounded, frustrated travelers are now scrambling to rebook, causing widespread chaos at major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Here are some glimpses of the unfolding scenes, as weary passengers clutch their luggage, waiting for clarity amid the turmoil.

Passengers crowd outside a boarding gate as they wait to board a delayed IndiGo flight at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Travelers wait in queues at IndiGo ticketing kiosks to reschedule their flights at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Photograph: Abinaya Vijayaraghavan/Reuters

A man looks at a fight schedule screen displaying several delayed flights by IndiGo airlines at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Luggage of passengers whose IndiGo flight was cancelled sits on trolleys at an airport in Pune. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters