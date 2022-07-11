News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Man Who Killed Abe

The Man Who Killed Abe

By Rediff News Bureau
July 11, 2022 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tetsuya Yamagami, who shot former Japanese premier Abe Shinzo, was taken to prosecutors, at the Nara-nishi police station in Nara, western Japan on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Tetsuya Yamagami is escorted by police officers. All Photographs: Kyodo/Japan Out/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Yamagami, 41, claimed he killed Abe because he believed the former prime minister was linked to a right wing sect.

 

IMAGE: In another account, he is reported to have blamed Abe for his mother's bankruptcy.

 

IMAGE: Nara's police chief says he is responsible for the security lapses that allowed Yamagami to approach Abe from behind and fire two shots as the leader was making an election speech.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
SEE: The Moment Abe Was Shot
SEE: The Moment Abe Was Shot
PIX: Why India Mourns Shinzo Abe
PIX: Why India Mourns Shinzo Abe
'Dissatisfied' attacker shot Abe with self-made gun
'Dissatisfied' attacker shot Abe with self-made gun
Banks' credit growth seen to improve on govt's move
Banks' credit growth seen to improve on govt's move
SEE: Protests In Communist China!
SEE: Protests In Communist China!
Rupee falls 22 paise to record low of 79.48/USD
Rupee falls 22 paise to record low of 79.48/USD
'There is rest for being out of form'
'There is rest for being out of form'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Abe Murder: Disgruntled Killer Or Conspiracy?

Abe Murder: Disgruntled Killer Or Conspiracy?

Tears And Prayers For Abe Shinzo

Tears And Prayers For Abe Shinzo

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances