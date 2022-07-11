The Man Who Killed Abe

Tetsuya Yamagami, who shot former Japanese premier Abe Shinzo, was taken to prosecutors, at the Nara-nishi police station in Nara, western Japan on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

IMAGE: Tetsuya Yamagami is escorted by police officers. All Photographs: Kyodo/Japan Out/Reuters

IMAGE: Yamagami, 41, claimed he killed Abe because he believed the former prime minister was linked to a right wing sect.

IMAGE: In another account, he is reported to have blamed Abe for his mother's bankruptcy.

IMAGE: Nara's police chief says he is responsible for the security lapses that allowed Yamagami to approach Abe from behind and fire two shots as the leader was making an election speech.

