The Moment Abe Was Shot

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was delivering a speech near a school and subway station in the western Japanese city of Nara on Friday, July 8, when he was shot from behind.
The 41-year-old gunman was arrested even as Abe was rushed to hospital. NHK identified the man as Tetsuya Yamagami.
Twenty doctors tried in vain to save the two-time Japanese prime minister, whose death was announced at 5.03 pm local time.
