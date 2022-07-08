The Moment Abe Was Shot

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was delivering a speech near a school and subway station in the western Japanese city of Nara on Friday, July 8, when he was shot from behind.

The 41-year-old gunman was arrested even as Abe was rushed to hospital. NHK identified the man as Tetsuya Yamagami.

Twenty doctors tried in vain to save the two-time Japanese prime minister, whose death was announced at 5.03 pm local time.

IMAGE: Shinzo Abe canvasses votes for Liberal Democratic Party candidates ahead of Sunday's local election, moments before he was shot, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Photographs: Takenobu Nakajima/via Reuters

IMAGE: The first moment when smoke from gunfire is seen. Abe can be seen still speaking. The first bullet reportedly grazed him, while the second bullet hit him in the back.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com