News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Moment Abe Was Shot

The Moment Abe Was Shot

By Rediff News Bureau
July 08, 2022 17:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was delivering a speech near a school and subway station in the western Japanese city of Nara on Friday, July 8, when he was shot from behind.

The 41-year-old gunman was arrested even as Abe was rushed to hospital. NHK identified the man as Tetsuya Yamagami.

Twenty doctors tried in vain to save the two-time Japanese prime minister, whose death was announced at 5.03 pm local time.

 

IMAGE: Shinzo Abe canvasses votes for Liberal Democratic Party candidates ahead of Sunday's local election, moments before he was shot, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Photographs: Takenobu Nakajima/via Reuters

IMAGE: The first moment when smoke from gunfire is seen. Abe can be seen still speaking. The first bullet reportedly grazed him, while the second bullet hit him in the back.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'Dissatisfied' attacker shot Abe with self-made gun
'Dissatisfied' attacker shot Abe with self-made gun
Abe Shinzo: A giant departs Japanese politics
Abe Shinzo: A giant departs Japanese politics
Why this photo irritates the Chinese
Why this photo irritates the Chinese
Ukraine on table as Jaishankar meets Blinken, Lavrov
Ukraine on table as Jaishankar meets Blinken, Lavrov
11 Congress MPs write to LS speaker against Rathore
11 Congress MPs write to LS speaker against Rathore
Ons Jabeur's Journey To Wimbledon Final
Ons Jabeur's Journey To Wimbledon Final
SC to decide 'future of Indian democracy': Uddhav
SC to decide 'future of Indian democracy': Uddhav
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies hours after being shot

Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies hours after being shot

'Shocked': World leaders react to attack on Abe

'Shocked': World leaders react to attack on Abe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances