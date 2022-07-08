Shinzo Abe's attacker identified, used a self-made gun

Japanese Police have identified the suspect arrested for shooting former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City, according to local media.

IMAGE: 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested after he shot former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe during a campaign event in Japan's Nara City on Friday. Photograph: Kyodo via Reuters

Earlier on Friday, Abe, 67, was rushed to hospital after he collapsed at 11.30 am (local time) during a campaign speech in the western Japanese city of Nara ahead of Sunday's elections for Japan's upper house of Parliament.

Initial media reports, citing authorities, said that it appeared that Abe was shot at in the chest and described the condition of the former PM as in 'cardiopulmonary arrest'.

He is scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture.

Local media reported that police has detained the assailant and retrieved a gun from the scene.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK, citing police said that the suspected shooter is being held for questioning at the Nara Nishi police station and that he appears to have made the gun himself.

While the police authorities were nabbing the assailant, the man did not attempt to run away.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida in his live address to the country said that the condition of Abe was grave.

"This is not a forgivable act," Kishida said adding that authorities would 'take appropriate measures to handle the situation'.

Abe was campaigning on a street for Liberal Democratic Party candidate at the House of Councillors election, scheduled this Sunday when he collapsed after people on the scene heard what sounded like a gun going off twice, local media reported.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister had stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons.

He was prime minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20.

He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida.