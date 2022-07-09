News
Rediff.com  » News » Tears And Prayers For Abe Shinzo

Tears And Prayers For Abe Shinzo

By Rediff News Bureau
July 09, 2022 12:28 IST
Shocked Japanese paid homage to Abe Shinzo at the site near Yamato-Saidaiji in Nara, western Japan, where the former prime minister was assassinated on Friday, July 8, 2022, morning.

 

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

IMAGE: United States President Joe Biden visited the Japanese ambassador's residence in Washington, DC on Friday to sign the condolence book and pay tribute to a leader who long championed the Japan-America relationship. Photograph: Jeff Mason/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A car believed to be carrying Abe's body leaves the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, July 9, 2022, before its journey to Tokyo. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An artist applies finishing touches to a painting of the late Abe Shinzo as a tribute to one of India's trusted friends outside an art school in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

