Tears And Prayers For Abe Shinzo

Shocked Japanese paid homage to Abe Shinzo at the site near Yamato-Saidaiji in Nara, western Japan, where the former prime minister was assassinated on Friday, July 8, 2022, morning.

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: United States President Joe Biden visited the Japanese ambassador's residence in Washington, DC on Friday to sign the condolence book and pay tribute to a leader who long championed the Japan-America relationship. Photograph: Jeff Mason/Reuters

IMAGE: A car believed to be carrying Abe's body leaves the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, July 9, 2022, before its journey to Tokyo. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

IMAGE: An artist applies finishing touches to a painting of the late Abe Shinzo as a tribute to one of India's trusted friends outside an art school in Mumbai. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com