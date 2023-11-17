News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Guardian Angels Of Vizag

The Guardian Angels Of Vizag

By REDIFF NEWS
November 17, 2023 09:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the guardian 'Angels' of Vizag, the Indian Navy's 321 Vizag Flight, celebrated its 51st anniversary at INS Dega in Vishakapatnam.

The Angels Flight consists of Chetak helicopters mandated to provide search and rescue cover on the Eastern seaboard.

Men and machines of the Angels Flight have undertaken numerous life-saving missions both at sea and over land, protecting precious lives.

 

All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Is INS Vikramaditya Battle Ready?
Is INS Vikramaditya Battle Ready?
Indian Navy Sub Sets New Record
Indian Navy Sub Sets New Record
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Beckham for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024?
Beckham for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024?
'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'
'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'
The Complete Hotelier And Host Extraordinaire
The Complete Hotelier And Host Extraordinaire
Simply Sizzling, Tara!
Simply Sizzling, Tara!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Navy Is Battle-Ready!

Navy Is Battle-Ready!

'Indian Navy has a huge responsibility'

'Indian Navy has a huge responsibility'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances