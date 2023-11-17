On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the guardian 'Angels' of Vizag, the Indian Navy's 321 Vizag Flight, celebrated its 51st anniversary at INS Dega in Vishakapatnam.

The Angels Flight consists of Chetak helicopters mandated to provide search and rescue cover on the Eastern seaboard.

Men and machines of the Angels Flight have undertaken numerous life-saving missions both at sea and over land, protecting precious lives.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com