Indian Navy Sub Sets New Record

The 27th edition of Exercise Malabar concluded on the east coast of Australia off Sydney, August 21, 2023.

IMAGE: The Indian Navy's INS Vagir submarine arrives in Australia, August 21, 2023.

INS Vagir set a new record for the longest-ever deployment of any Scorpene-class submarine, covering a distance of 7,000 kilometre to reach Australia for joint military exercises. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: INS Vagir is on an extended-range deployment to Australia.

IMAGE: Exercise Malabar 23 was conducted in two phases, which included a harbour phase from August 11-15 and a sea phase from August 16-21.

IMAGE: Exercise Malabar 23 saw ships, submarines and aircraft from the Indian Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force and the US Navy.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com