Rediff.com  » News » 'Indian Navy has a huge responsibility'

'Indian Navy has a huge responsibility'

By REDIFF NEWS
December 05, 2022 10:41 IST
President Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of India's defence forces, witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 4, 2022, on the occasion of Navy Day.

'We are an inherently Maritime Nation -- with the sea on three sides and high mountains on the fourth. It is but natural that the oceans would play a vital role in India's growth and prosperity,' the President said, adding, 'The Indian Navy has a huge responsibility of ensuring an umbrella of security for India's national maritime interests.'

Glimpses from Navy Day celebrations in Vishakapatnam and New Delhi on Navy Day:

 

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

IMAGE: The Supreme Commander checks out what she is about to witness. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

IMAGE: Earlier on Sunday, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan chats with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju before they presented wreaths at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Navy Day in New Delhi, here and below.Photograph: ANI

 

Photograph: ANI

 

Photograph: ANI
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
'India needs 6 carriers like Vikrant'
Can Navy Counter China In Indian Ocean?
SLB Campaigns For BAFTAs For Gangubhai
Modi votes as 2nd phase polling underway in Gujarat
'Pele is not saying goodbye in a hospital right now'
Adani's Rs 20K Crore FPO Is Not A Record
The War Against Coronavirus

PHOTOS: Saluting the 'Guardians of Sea'

An Unforgettable Day For The Indian Navy

