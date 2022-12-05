President Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of India's defence forces, witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 4, 2022, on the occasion of Navy Day.
'We are an inherently Maritime Nation -- with the sea on three sides and high mountains on the fourth. It is but natural that the oceans would play a vital role in India's growth and prosperity,' the President said, adding, 'The Indian Navy has a huge responsibility of ensuring an umbrella of security for India's national maritime interests.'
Glimpses from Navy Day celebrations in Vishakapatnam and New Delhi on Navy Day:
