Is INS Vikramaditya Battle Ready?

Is INS Vikramaditya Battle Ready?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 16, 2023 11:57 IST
ins-vikramaditya

IMAGE: Anti-aircraft and surface drills being conducted by the INS Vikramaditya during the review of the aircraft carrier's operational and combat readiness.All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

ins-vikramaditya

IMAGE: A view from the INS Vikramaditya during the review of the aircraft carrier's operational and combat readiness by Western Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

 

 

 

ins-sunayna

IMAGE: INS Sunayna completes 10 years of service in the Indian Navy.

 

ins-sunayna

IMAGE: INS Sunayna has undertaken extensive fleet support operations, off-shore patrolling and deployments.

 

ins-sunayna

IMAGE: A helicopter lands on INS Sunayna on Sunday.

 

 Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

