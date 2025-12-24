8 Countries With World's Most Frequent Travellers

The proportion of world citizens who have journeyed abroad varies dramatically from country to country -- from a mere 3 per cent in India to over 99 per cent in Sweden and The Netherlands.

Across the 24 nations surveyed, a median of 79 per cent report having visited at least one foreign country. While 21 per cent had yet to cross their national borders, as per Pew Research Center.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhiannon Stone/Pexels

1. Sweden

Swedes rank among the world's most widely travelled people.

Around 57 per cent of the population say they have visited more than 10 countries, while a further 31 per cent report travelling to between five and nine nations.

Sweden's passport, which opens the door to 187 destinations, with either visa-free entry or visas issued on arrival, according to VisaIndex.com.

From Brazil and Japan to the UK, the UAE and even the USA, Swedish travellers can move across continents with remarkable ease, making global journeys almost effortless.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Martijn Stoof/Pexels

2. Netherlands

The Dutch are also among Europe's most seasoned travellers.

About 48 per cent of citizens say they have visited more than 10 countries, while another 35 per cent between five and nine nations.

The Netherlands passport grants access to 188 destinations worldwide without a visa, or with visas on arrival, according to VisaIndex.com.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Colin/Wikimedia Commons

3. UK

Research by Pew shows that by 2023, more than 43 per cent of Brits had already explored over 10 countries, while 26 per cent had travelled to between five and nine destinations.

In 2024, people living in the UK made roughly 94.6 million trips overseas, with total spending outside the country reaching an estimated £78.6 billion, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Federico Orlandi/Pexels

4. Germany

Almost all Germans have travelled outside their country at least once, and more than 36 per cent have visited 10 or more nations, making Germany one of the most widely travelled populations in Western Europe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick McLachlan/Pexels

5. Australia

Around 32 per cent of Australians have visited 10 or more countries, 22 per cent have travelled to between five and nine nations, and another 34 per cent have been to one to four -- an impressive achievement given the country's distance from much of the world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pierre Blaché/Wikimedia Commons

6. France

International travel is a familiar experience for most people in France, with only a small minority ie 10 per cent having never crossed the border.

Among those who have ventured overseas, 36 per cent say they have travelled to between one and four countries, while a notable 26 per cent report journeying to 10 nations or more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jakub Hałun/Wikimedia Commons

7. Italy

A quarter of Italians say they have explored 10 countries or more.

While 39 per cent have visited at least one foreign destination, leaving just 14 per cent who have never travelled outside Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jakub Fryš/Wikimedia Commons

8. Canada

Canadians venture overseas more frequently than their American counterparts. Around 22 per cent have explored 10 or more countries, while close to half -- 49 per cent -- have gone to between one and four nations.

Only a small minority, 9 per cent, have never crossed an international border.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Metro Rail Corporation/Wikimedia Commons

India And Travel Abroad

In India, international travel remains a rare pursuit. Just 3 per cent of the population have visited 10 or more countries.

Around 1 to 4 per cent have explored between one and four nations, while a staggering 95 per cent have never set foot abroad.