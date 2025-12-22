7 Countries That Hog The Most Pizza

Pizza is the Italian word for pie and the first pizzeria opened in 1830 in Naples, although a version of pizza was eaten for centuries.

From Italy, pizza spread around the globe. The world now eats 5 billion pizzas every year, according to Domino's statistics for 2024.

And guess which country eats the most pizza, as per World Population Review?

No, it's not America!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kjetil Ree/Wikimedia Commons

1. Norway

Norway holds the crown. Norwegians have the highest appetite for pizza anywhere on the earth.

Year after year, the country records the greatest amount of pizza eaten per person, with figures touching nearly 11.4 kilos per person in 2024.

Ready-to-bake pizzas -- most famously the beloved Grandiosa brand with pepperoni and Jarlsburg cheese -- sit in almost all of the country's home freezers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hungrydudes/Wikimedia Commons

2. United States

Americans, with its fondness for fast food, is second on the global pizza-eating charts. The US tucks into a whopping 9.6 kg per American in 2024.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simon Laroche/Wikimedia Commons

3. Canada

Canadians approximately consume 8.9 kg pizza per head in 2024 and pizza is one of the nation's favourite dishes to order in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Finbar.concaig/Wikimedia Commons

4. Australia

In 2024, people across Australia enjoyed nearly 8.6 kilos of pizza per person.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Phil Whitehouse/Wikimedia Commons

5. Italy

The country where pizza originated bit into 7.6 kg pizza per head into 2024.

But Italian pizza is something special with different regions, especially in the south, having their own signature styles, with the gourmet taste coming from simple, excellent ingredients.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrew Bossi/Wikimedia Commons

6. Switzerland

Bordering Italy, the Swiss are also fond of their pizzas, wolfing down 7.5 kilos each in 2024.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gunnar Creutz/Wikimedia Commons

7. Sweden

Norway's neighbour Sweden doesn't gobble down as much pizza as Norway does. But 7.2 kg reached Swedish stomachs in 2024.

Since the 1980s, the kebab-topped version has been a nationwide hit. Swedish pizzerias are also known for adventurous choices, including fruit-laden options featuring pineapple or even banana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barthateslisa/Wikimedia Commons

How Much Pizza Does India Eat?

Pizza is steadily gaining popularity and reflects local tastes, with toppings like spiced tandoori chicken and soft paneer preferred.

The 39th highest pizza consumer in the world, after countries like China and Tukrey, Indians eat 1.3 kg pizza per person, indicating a growing but still modest taste for this global dish.