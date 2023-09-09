The big takeaways from G20 Summit in Delhi

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending "global trust deficit".

Modi also announced that African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member.

Here are some of the takeaways from the first day of the Summit.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds hands with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, US President Joe Biden and World Bank President Ajay Banga during the G20 Leaders' Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

African Union joins G20

The 55-nation African Union joined the G20 after all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to bring this key bloc of the Global South to the elite group of world's top economies.

G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted

Prime Minister Modi announced the adoption of G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a significant victory for India's presidency of the bloc that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

Launch of Global Biofuel Alliance announced

India announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Modi unveiled plans for an ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. It extends from India to Europe connected by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel. A Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment was launched to play a key role in filling infrastructure gap in Global South countries.

G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation proposed

Prime Minister Modi proposed to launch the G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation and urged leaders to start working on a Green Credit Initiative.