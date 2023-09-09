News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The big takeaways from G20 Summit in Delhi

The big takeaways from G20 Summit in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2023 22:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending "global trust deficit".

Modi also announced that African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member.

Here are some of the takeaways from the first day of the Summit.

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds hands with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, US President Joe Biden and World Bank President Ajay Banga during the G20 Leaders' Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

African Union joins G20

The 55-nation African Union joined the G20 after all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to bring this key bloc of the Global South to the elite group of world's top economies.

G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted

Prime Minister Modi announced the adoption of G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a significant victory for India's presidency of the bloc that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

Launch of Global Biofuel Alliance announced

India announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Modi unveiled plans for an ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. It extends from India to Europe connected by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel. A Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment was launched to play a key role in filling infrastructure gap in Global South countries.

G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation proposed

Prime Minister Modi proposed to launch the G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation and urged leaders to start working on a Green Credit Initiative.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
READ: Key highlights of G20 New Delhi declaration
READ: Key highlights of G20 New Delhi declaration
G20 declaration deplores all acts of religious hatred
G20 declaration deplores all acts of religious hatred
Leaders Lucky To Get A Modi Hug...
Leaders Lucky To Get A Modi Hug...
Huge win for India as G20 adopts New Delhi declaration
Huge win for India as G20 adopts New Delhi declaration
India's AFC dreams crushed by China in shocking loss
India's AFC dreams crushed by China in shocking loss
'India name not British, goes back to 5th century BC'
'India name not British, goes back to 5th century BC'
PIX: Prez Murmu hosts grand dinner for G20 leaders
PIX: Prez Murmu hosts grand dinner for G20 leaders
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Huge win for India as G20 adopts New Delhi declaration

Huge win for India as G20 adopts New Delhi declaration

'Threat of nukes...': G20 Delhi declaration on Ukraine

'Threat of nukes...': G20 Delhi declaration on Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances