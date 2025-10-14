HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Tharoor questions India's 'relative absence' at Gaza summit

Tharoor questions India's 'relative absence' at Gaza summit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 00:00 IST

x

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said India's presence at the Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the level of a Minister of State, was in stark contrast to the heads of state gathered there, and wondered whether the decision reflects 'strategic restraint' or 'missed opportunity'.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photograph: @HouseForeign/X

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is representing India at a peace summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited for the summit that is expected to be attended by US President Donald Trump and nearly 20 other world leaders. However, New Delhi deputed Singh to attend the summit.

 

Reacting to the development, Tharoor said, "India's presence at the Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza peace summit, at the level of a Minister of State, stands in stark contrast to the heads of state gathered there. Strategic restraint or missed opportunity?"

"This is no reflection on Kirti Vardhan Singh, whose competence is not in question; but given the galaxy of grandees present, India's choice could be seen as signalling a preference for strategic distance, which our statements don't convey," said Tharoor, a former minister of state for external affairs.

"And for reasons of protocol access alone, India's voice at the Summit on issues of reconstruction and regional stability may carry less weight than it could have. In a region reshaping itself, our relative absence is puzzling," the Congress MP argued.

The summit is taking place days after the first phase of President Trump's Gaza peace plan came into effect. The ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on Friday.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people. Hamas also took 251 people as hostages, and over 50 of them are still in its captivity.

Israeli military operations have killed over 66,000 Palestinians since then, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

Gaza has been reeling under a massive humanitarian crisis largely due to the scarcity of food and medicines.

The World Health Organisation said last month that Gaza's malnutrition rates have reached 'alarming levels'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Hope hostages...: Modi reacts to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Hope hostages...: Modi reacts to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties
Pak summons Afghan envoy over joint statement with India
Pak summons Afghan envoy over joint statement with India
Muttaqi's Agra trip cancelled amid Afghan-Pak tensions
Muttaqi's Agra trip cancelled amid Afghan-Pak tensions
Modi hails Trump after release of Gaza hostages
Modi hails Trump after release of Gaza hostages

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

webstory image 2

10 Songs That Amitabh Sang

webstory image 3

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

VIDEOS

Tara-Veer's hand-in-hand entry wins hearts at Manish Malhotra's bash1:07

Tara-Veer's hand-in-hand entry wins hearts at Manish...

Elli AvrRam dazzles at the Filmfare Awards with her stunning look1:09

Elli AvrRam dazzles at the Filmfare Awards with her...

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand in Delhi1:11

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand in Delhi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO