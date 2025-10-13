Modi hails Trump after release of Gaza hostages

With all 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas back in Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed their release after over two years of captivity and said India supports United States President Donald Trump's 'sincere efforts' to bring peace to the region.

IMAGE: Released hostage Evyatar David, who was kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and taken to Gaza, reacts upon arrival at the site of Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital, amid a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Petah Tikva, Israel on October 13, 2025. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

Hamas released the hostages as part of the first phase of President Trump's Gaza peace plan.

"We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity," Modi said on 'X'.

"Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu," he said.

"We support President Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," Modi added.

Under the Gaza peace plan, Israel is releasing nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees.

In an address to the Israeli parliament, Trump described the Gaza peace process as 'the dawn of a new Middle East' and that a 'beautiful and much brighter future' appears suddenly within the region's reach.

"After two harrowing years of darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families," Trump said.

The ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on Friday.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023 killing about 1,200 people. Hamas also took 251 people as hostages.

Some of the hostages were released earlier.

Israeli military operations have killed over 66,000 Palestinians since then, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

Gaza has been reeling under a massive humanitarian crisis largely due to scarcity of food and medicines. The World Health Organisation said last month that Gaza's malnutrition rates have reached "alarming levels".

Under the peace plan, Gaza will be a 'deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours' and that it will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of the Strip.