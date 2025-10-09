Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan efforts amid strained ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated US President Donald Trump on the "success" of the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan for Gaza as he hailed the American leader for his efforts to end hostilities.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi said this during a phone conversation with Trump amid continuing strain in ties between India and the US over Washington slapping a whopping 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, including 25 per cent levies for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

In a post on X, Modi said he and Trump also reviewed the "good progress" achieved in the trade negotiations.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan," Modi said on social media.

"Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," he said.

It was the second phone call between Modi and Trump in the last over three weeks.

The US president had called up Modi on September 16 and greeted him ahead of his 75th birthday.

Earlier in the day, Modi lauded the efforts of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end hostilities in Gaza.

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu," Modi said.

"We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," he said.

The US announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan that includes a ceasefire in the Strip and the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

Under the Gaza peace plan, the hostilities in the Strip will be ended with the release of all the hostages held by Hamas and the demilitarisation of the Strip.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people. Hamas also took 251 people as hostages, and over 50 of them are still in its captivity.

Israeli military operations have killed over 66,000 Palestinians since then, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

Gaza has been reeling under a massive humanitarian crisis largely due to the scarcity of food and medicines.

The World Health Organization said last month that Gaza's malnutrition rates have reached "alarming levels".

The situation in Gaza also figured in Modi's talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai on Thursday.

"On the issues of the Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said in his media statement.

Under the plan, Gaza will be a "deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours" and that it will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of the Strip.

PM Starmer said the forward movement on the peace plan will bring profound relief, especially for families of hostages taken by Hamas and the civilian population of Gaza.