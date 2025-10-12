HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Muttaqi's Agra trip called off amid escalating Afghan-Pak tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 12, 2025 15:19 IST

The visit of Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra on Sunday has been cancelled, official sources said.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi waves on his arrival at Darul Uloom in Deoband, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, October 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

However, officials in Agra did not mention any reason for the cancellation.

The Afghan foreign minister was to travel to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

 

Muttaqi was scheduled to spend about an hour and a half at the monument before returning to Delhi.

The cancellation was also confirmed by the protocol department of the district administration.

Muttaqi, who landed in New Delhi on Thursday on a six-day trip, is the first senior Taliban minister to visit India after the group seized power four years ago. India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up.

The Afghan foreign minister on Saturday visited Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, one of the most influential Islamic seminaries in South Asia.

The Afghan foreign minister's visit to India comes at a time when both India and Afghanistan are having frosty relations with Pakistan over a range of issues, including cross-border terrorism.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
