HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Cop, Volunteer Injured As Car Rams Into Them

Delhi Cop, Volunteer Injured As Car Rams Into Them

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 21:33 IST

A Delhi Police constable and a volunteer were injured in Jahangirpuri after a man allegedly rammed his car into them while attempting to escape public pursuit, leading to his arrest and vehicle seizure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Delhi Police constable and a volunteer were injured in Jahangirpuri after being rammed by a car.
  • The accused, Arman Shokeen, was apprehended at the scene with the help of locals.
  • The incident occurred while the police team was patrolling near Outer Ring Road and attempted to stop the suspicious vehicle.
  • A case has been registered under sections related to attempted murder and obstructing public servants.

A Delhi Police constable and a police mitra were injured after a man allegedly rammed his Thar into them while trying to flee from public pursuit in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Apprehended After Car Ramming Incident

The accused, identified as Arman Shokeen (23), a resident of Pitampura, was apprehended on the spot with the help of locals, they said.

 

According to police, the incident took place on May 17 when Constable Ashish Sangwan and Police Mitra Sandip Singh were on patrolling duty near Outer Ring Road.

Details of the Police Investigation

The police team noticed a suspicious Thar vehicle being chased by members of the public and attempted to stop it. However, the driver allegedly repeatedly rammed the police motorcycle and ran over the two officials while trying to escape, causing injuries to them, police said.

A case under section 109(1) (Attempt to murder), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their official duties) and 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the BNS has been registered.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while the offending Thar vehicle has been seized, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

iPod left in Thar helps Delhi police solve theft case
iPod left in Thar helps Delhi police solve theft case
Thar Vehicle Rams Into Alto In Gurugram, Occupants Narrowly Escape
Traffic Cop Dragged 100 Metres By Car In Delhi
Traffic Cop Dragged 100 Metres By Car In Delhi
2 more arrested for Jahangirpuri violence
2 more arrested for Jahangirpuri violence
Car Drags Police Motorcycle for 5km in Mau, Constable Injured
Car Drags Police Motorcycle for 5km in Mau, Constable Injured

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial football statue in Bengal2:18

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial...

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion Statement1:02

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion...

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport1:22

Mrunal Thakur Poses Gracefully at Airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO