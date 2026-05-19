Delhi Cop, Volunteer Injured As Car Rams Into Them

A Delhi Police constable and a volunteer were injured in Jahangirpuri after a man allegedly rammed his car into them while attempting to escape public pursuit, leading to his arrest and vehicle seizure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi Police constable and a volunteer were injured in Jahangirpuri after being rammed by a car.

The accused, Arman Shokeen, was apprehended at the scene with the help of locals.

The incident occurred while the police team was patrolling near Outer Ring Road and attempted to stop the suspicious vehicle.

A case has been registered under sections related to attempted murder and obstructing public servants.

A Delhi Police constable and a police mitra were injured after a man allegedly rammed his Thar into them while trying to flee from public pursuit in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Apprehended After Car Ramming Incident

The accused, identified as Arman Shokeen (23), a resident of Pitampura, was apprehended on the spot with the help of locals, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on May 17 when Constable Ashish Sangwan and Police Mitra Sandip Singh were on patrolling duty near Outer Ring Road.

Details of the Police Investigation

The police team noticed a suspicious Thar vehicle being chased by members of the public and attempted to stop it. However, the driver allegedly repeatedly rammed the police motorcycle and ran over the two officials while trying to escape, causing injuries to them, police said.

A case under section 109(1) (Attempt to murder), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their official duties) and 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the BNS has been registered.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while the offending Thar vehicle has been seized, police said.