Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed

A pedestrian was killed and another injured after an SUV rammed into a pavement and hit them near the Gyarah Murti landmark in the Chanakyapuri area in New Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.

IMAGE: The vehicle, which has a Uttar Pradesh registration number, has been seized. Photograph: X

Both victims were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was declared brought dead while the other is undergoing treatment, police said.

The incident took place when a white Mahindra Thar coming from the direction of central Delhi swerved towards the pavement and struck the two men, an officer said.

Police and forensic teams inspected the spot, and the SUV driver was apprehended, he said.

The vehicle, which has a Uttar Pradesh registration number, has been seized. The New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, visited the spot.

Investigators are probing whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A senior police officer said that a patrolling party was in the vicinity and witnessed the accident around 6.30 am.

"One of the policemen immediately made a PCR call and requested for an ambulance. The injured were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre without delay," the officer said.

Police identified the accused driver as Ashish, a resident of Shakarpur in east Delhi. He was returning home from Dhaula Kuan when the accident occurred.

According to police, Ashish was driving his friend's Thar at the time of the accident. The car is registered in the name of Ankit, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

"Preliminary inquiry has revealed that Ashish was heading towards his residence in Shakarpur. His occupation status is unclear at the moment, though he has previously worked as a driver," the officer said.

The identity of the victims is yet to be confirmed. Police said that both men were walking along the pavement when the SUV suddenly swerved towards them, climbed onto the pedestrian path and hit them.

Police said that they are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the exact sequence of events.