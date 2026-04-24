Traffic Cop Dragged 100 Metres By Car In Delhi

A Delhi traffic police officer sustained injuries after a reckless driver allegedly struck him with a car and dragged him nearly 100 metres in a hit-and-run incident in Shahdara.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi traffic police ASI was injured after being hit and dragged by a car in Shahdara.

The incident occurred near GTB Hospital intersection when the car jumped a red light.

The ASI clung to the car's wipers for nearly 100 metres before falling onto the road.

A case has been registered, and police are working to identify and apprehend the accused driver.

A traffic police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was injured after a car driver allegedly hit him and dragged him for nearly 100 metres while he clung to the vehicle's wipers in Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near the GTB Hospital intersection, where ASI Vikas Kumar (48) was on duty along with a head constable. Kumar, posted in the Shahdara traffic circle, was deployed for vehicle checking during his shift from 3 pm to 11 pm.

Car Jumps Red Light, Hits Traffic Officer

According to police, a black car with tinted windows approached the intersection from the Gate No 7 side and jumped the red light at around 4:50 pm.

"The head constable first signalled the driver to stop, but the driver sped up. Kumar then attempted to intercept the vehicle and gestured for it to halt," a senior police officer said.

Police said the driver briefly slowed down, but as soon as the ASI moved in front of the car, he accelerated again and rammed into him.

ASI Clings To Wipers To Save Himself

"The impact threw Kumar onto the bonnet of the vehicle. In a desperate attempt to save his life, he held onto the car's wipers as the car zig-zagged away at high speed," the officer said.

The driver did not stop and instead drove recklessly for nearly 100 metres in an apparent attempt to dislodge the officer.

Driver Flees, Police Investigation Underway

Eventually, the wipers broke, causing Kumar to fall onto the road while the driver fled. He sustained multiple injuries but narrowly escaped being run over. He was immediately taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. His challan machine was damaged in the incident, police said.

A case has been registered at GTB Enclave police station and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.