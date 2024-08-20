'Thanks Joe': Kamala makes surprise appearance at DNC

Americans are united by their shared vision for the future of the country, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday, making a surprise appearance on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

IMAGE: Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

"Looking out at everyone tonight, I see the beauty of our great nation. People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here united by our shared vision for the future of our country," Harris, 59, said amidst cheers from thousands of Democratic Party members gathered from across the country for the Democratic National Convention.

"This November we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people, we are moving forward with optimism, hope and faith guided by our love for the country knowing we have so much more in common than what separates us," she said.

On Thursday, Harris would deliver the acceptance speech of her being the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party in the November general elections.

Former president Donald Trump is her opponent from the Republican party.

"I want to kick us of by celebrating our incredible President Joe Biden. Joe thank you for your historic leadership and lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do, we are forever grateful to you," Harris said, applauding the leadership of outgoing President Joe Biden.

Harris received thunderous applause from the thousands of Democratic Party members at the United Centre.

Incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, withdrew from the race for the White House last month and backed Harris for the post. She soon received endorsements from former president Barack Obama and gathered sufficient delegate votes to be finalised as the party's presidential nominee.

Harris has now become the first-ever woman of colour and also the first-ever Indian-American to be on the top of a presidential ticket of a major American political party.

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton on Monday said Vice President Kamala Harris has the character, experience and vision to lead the United States forward.

"Kamala has the character, experience, and vision to lead us forward," the 76-year-old, who unsuccessfully contested against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, said at the Democratic National Convention.