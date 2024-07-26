Kamala Harris: Her Life In Photos

A peek into the life of United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee.

IMAGE: Kamala with her mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer scientist. Photograph: via White House

IMAGE: Kamala with her father Donald Harris, an economics professor at Stanford University, 1965. Photograph: via White House

IMAGE: Kamala with her great-great grandmother Iris Finegan in Jamaica. Photograph: via White House

IMAGE: Kamala at her mother's laboratory in Berkeley, California. Photograph: via White House

IMAGE: Kamala, right, at an anti-apartheid protest during her freshman year at Howard University, 1981. Photograph: via White House

IMAGE: Then US president Barack Obama is greeted by then California attorney general Kamala Harris, then California lieutenant governor Gavin Newsom and then San Francisco mayor Edwin Lee, right, on his arrival in San Francisco, February 2011. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Then California attorney general Kamala Harris speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles, May 2011. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Then California attorney general Kamala Harris arrives to address the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 2012. Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

IMAGE: Then Democratic presidential candidate and US Senator Kamala Harris takes the stage for a town hall meeting in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 2019. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Then Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris puts hot sauce on her greens while eating lunch at Rodney Scott's BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina, February 2019. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters/Reuters

IMAGE: Then Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris during a meeting with Reverend Al Sharpton at Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, February 2019. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

IMAGE: Then Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris with Senator Lindsey Graham as they arrive to attend then president Donald J Trump's second State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, February 2019. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

IMAGE: Then Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris takes the stage for a campaign stop at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, April 2019. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Then Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris points at Joe Biden during the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, July 2019. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

IMAGE: Joe Biden speaks with Kamala Harris after the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Houston, September 2019. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

IMAGE: Then Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris meets with California Governor Gavin Newsom at the site of the Creek Fire in Auberry, California, September 2020. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

IMAGE: Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, DC, June 2021. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters

IMAGE: Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democratic members of the Texas state legislature who fled the state in an effort to slow changes to election laws and voter access, in Washington, DC, July 2021. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Vice President Kamala Harris with former president Bill Clinton during an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act in the East Room at the White House, February 2023. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the DNC 2023 Winter Meeting in Philadelphia, February 2023. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

IMAGE: US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff kiss at Kamala's presidential campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, July 22, 2024. Photograph: Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters

