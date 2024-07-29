An Indian Village Campaigns For Kamala

Thulasendrapuram, a small village in Tamil Nadu, is where the late Indian American scientist Shyamala Gopalan's parents were born. Dr Gopalan is, of course, Kamala Harris' mother and someone the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate often cites as the biggest influence on her life.
Excited by the possibility that Harris could be elected as America's 47th president on November 5, residents in Thulasendrapuram are campaigning for her with typical Indian warmth.
She officially declared her candidacy after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for a second term on July 20. She is expected to be officially declared as the presidential candidate by the Democrats next month.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com