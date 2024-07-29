An Indian Village Campaigns For Kamala

Thulasendrapuram, a small village in Tamil Nadu, is where the late Indian American scientist Shyamala Gopalan's parents were born. Dr Gopalan is, of course, Kamala Harris' mother and someone the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate often cites as the biggest influence on her life.

Excited by the possibility that Harris could be elected as America's 47th president on November 5, residents in Thulasendrapuram are campaigning for her with typical Indian warmth.

She officially declared her candidacy after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for a second term on July 20. She is expected to be officially declared as the presidential candidate by the Democrats next month.

IMAGE: A man rides his bicycle past a banner of US Vice President Kamala Harris installed alongside a road in the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

The banner reads, 'We wish you for your win...Our daughter of the soil is contesting as the Democratic party candidate to be the world superpower America's president.

'We wish Mrs. Kamala Harris, who has Thulasendrapuram as her native and is adding pride to Tamil Nadu and India by growing to a point where the world looks up to her, that she wins.' All photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: A woman walks past the banner of Kamala Harris in the village of Thulasendrapuram.

IMAGE: A woman buys milk from a vendor next to a banner of Kamala Harris in Thulasendrapuram.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com