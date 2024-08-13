'Kamala Doesn't Have Feelings For India'

'Never, not even once, has Kamala Harris said that she is Indian American.'

IMAGE: United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election, addresses a campaign event in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, July 27, 2024. Photograph: Stephanie Scarbrough/Pool via Reuters

Dr Sampat Shivangi is a seasoned Republican delegate with over 45 years of commitment to the party.

Dr Shivangi was part of President Clinton's delegation to India. His efforts were instrumental in encouraging President George W Bush to visit India, a landmark event that strengthened bilateral ties and his close relationships with influential political figures, including Republican Presidential candidate Donald J Trump, underscore his significant contributions to both American and Indian communities.

"I have nothing against Kamala Harris, but she does not identify with her Indian heritage," Dr Shivangi tells Rediff.com US Contributor Abhijit J Masih.

IMAGE: Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Pittsfield. Photograph: Stephanie Scarbrough/Pool via Reuters

Let me begin with just the assassination attempt on former President Trump. Where were you at that time? What was your initial reaction?

I was in Jackson, Mississippi. where I have been for the last 50 years.

It was a shocking and painful experience. A guy shot straight at him, but thankfully he escaped.

He was supposed to come to (the Republican national convention in) Milwaukee on Monday, but he showed up on Sunday itself, the very next day of the shooting.

We thought that he may come late or take rest, but he was there.

As a physician, I thought it was a serious attempt, but it didn't physically hurt him.

Definitely, mentally and I think that brought a lot of confidence that he is winning the election.

IMAGE: Dr Sampat Shivangi at the 2024 Republican national convention in Milwaukee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sampat Shivangi

Did you meet him after the assassination attempt, speak to him?

I met him, shook hands with him. So many people lined up to meet him.

Did the delegates know that he would pick Ohio Senator J D Vance as his running mate before it was announced?

Yeah. Obviously.

IMAGE: Dr Shivangi with India's Prime Minister Narendra D Modi in New York. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sampat Shivangi

What are your thoughts on that announcement?

His wife Usha was bold enough to say she has Indian heritage.

People have always asked me about having Kamala Harris as an Indian-American vice president.

Never, not even once, has she said that she is Indian American. I know why.

From the Indian American community she can get maybe 1% percent votes. But if she says she's African American she gains about 20% votes.

She is a smart lady. My contention is that she lacks Indianess. I don't think she has any feelings for India.

As a Republican would you rather have had President Biden continue as the Democratic Presidential candidate instead of Kamala Harris?

I think President Trump had a better chance against Biden. He was not capable physically or mentally.

IMAGE: Dr Shivangi, right, with then Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sampat Shivangi

Why do you think Kamala Harris has a better chance than President Biden?

She's much younger and she's a woman. She wants to be identified as an African American woman.

We (the Republican party) have a 20% to 24% solid votes from African Americans, and women who definitely vote for women, which I don't blame them. I think she is more balanced.

Biden had all these weaknesses and his foreign policy with the Ukraine war and in Israel and Hamas has brought him down.

A lot of Americans do not like what is happening in Ukraine. How many billions of dollars were sent to Ukraine?

There is about 25% inflation happening with us. People are suffering honestly.

If you just take an example of gas and grocery, the prices have doubled many times.

So I think people are not too happy about Biden. And that advantage Ms Harris has because they assign blame to the President not the vice president. She's already ahead in the polls.

IMAGE: Dr Shivangi, right, with Donald J Trump. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sampat Shivangi

What message would you have for Indian Americans from both sides of the political aisle?

With all due respect to her in person, I have nothing against her, but she does not identify with her Indian heritage.

I should be proud if my mother or father were from India. Why is she not identifying herself? She doesn't have that Indianess.

The second thing is that she is almost finishing her term. Why would she not visit India? Prime Minister Modi invited her personally. I was there in the White House when this took place.

I don't know why she would not go. I feel she wants to continue to be African American.

Even in her circle, I hardly see any Indian group being with her in any way.

IMAGE: Dr Sampat Shivangi with then President George H W Bush. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sampat Shivangi

As a Republican insider what do you think about President Trump's relationship with Prime Minister Modi?

A very close relationship. I think they had the best relation.

When he came to Houston, the friendship grew from there and that made him go to India. He is very fond of India.

His whole family is very much attached to India. We didn't see that in the Biden administration.

The secretary of state (Antony J Blinken) went couple of times. We didn't have an ambassador for two years.

I thought such an important nation in the world order and why no ambassador for two years.

What is your response to the recent speculation about President Biden's health?

If you go back, he has had many surgeries, including an issue with a cyst in the brain which was removed.

He had some health issues even 10, 15 years ago. He cannot even walk properly and fell so many times.

Sometimes, his speech was not coherent. So I think, physically and mentally, he is not as strong as he was four years ago.

I don't know how he would have continued for four more years. But he was smart enough to come out of it.

His closest friends like Obama and Nancy Pelosi were not supporting him to be a candidate for President. They actually forced him.

I think Kamala Harris became vice president because of President Obama. He was very close to her when he was president.

IMAGE: Udaya Shivangi and Dr Shivangi flank then US President George W Bush and Laura Bush at the White House. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sampat Shivangi

Are you saying that he had a hand again in her being nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate?

Correct. Yes, sure. I hear the news. Biden and Obama have a difference of opinion.

Nancy Pelosi and Obama were not in favor of him (Biden) continuing as a presidential candidate.

He's upset with President Obama is what I read in the newspaper. How far it is true I'm not sure. But the news is that he was depending on Obama and Pelosi.

I also think that the debate with President Trump hurt him.

What are the chances of a debate between Mr Trump and Ms Harris?

I was told President Trump is not willing to debate Harris. That's what I hear (this interview was conducted before Trump agreed to the debate next month). But, you know, things might change. Because as a prosecutor she has much more command over legal matters, and she may attack President Trump because of his issues in court.

If the debate ever happens, she may be stronger than Biden. But we have to wait and see because Trump is not an ordinary guy. He's a tough guy.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com