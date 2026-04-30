Three Held Over 2014 Kidnap And Murder In Thane

Three individuals have been arrested in Thane for their alleged involvement in the 2014 kidnapping and murder of a 23-year-old man, resolving a long-standing land development dispute case.

Key Points Three individuals arrested in Thane for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of a 23-year-old man.

The crime stemmed from a land development dispute between the victim and the prime suspect.

The victim was kidnapped, assaulted with an iron rod, and his body was disposed of in a jungle.

Police recovered the iron rod used in the crime, and the accused are in police custody.

One of the accused, Surendra Patil, has a history of criminal activity, including extortion and assault.

Kalyan Police in the district have arrested three persons including a history-sheeter for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 23-year-old man over land development dispute 12 years ago, officials said on Thursday.

Karan Arvind Bagul, a resident of Davdi village, was kidnapped by some persons on October 4, 2014. His body was found in a jungle in Murbad area of the district three days later but the case remained unsolved, said senior inspector Ajit Shinde of Crime Unit-III (Kalyan).

Breakthrough in Decade-Old Kidnapping Case

Following a tip-off, the crime branch earlier this week arrested developer Surendra Pandurang Patil (55), Chandrakant Balaram Gaiker (39) and Suresh Gopal Degavat alias Chotu (32). Gaiker and Degavat worked at one of Patil's construction projects, police said.

A dispute between Bagul and Patil over financial transactions related to land development led to the crime, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav.

Details of the Kidnapping and Murder

On October 4, 2014, the accused allegedly abducted Bagul and took him to an office in Davdi village. Patil allegedly beat Bagul on the head and face with an iron rod, resulting in his death, following which the body was disposed of at an unknown location.

Police have recovered the iron rod used in the crime. The accused were remanded in police custody by a local court till May 2 and further probe is on.

Accused Has History of Criminal Activity

Patil has 14 cases including extortion, assault and Arms Act violations registered against him between 2008 and 204, police said.