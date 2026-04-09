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How Pune Police Solved a Contract Killing and Uncovered Two Additional Murders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 09, 2026 22:28 IST

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Pune police have cracked a contract killing case, unravelling two more murders and leading to the arrest of two history-sheeters, revealing a complex web of relationships and monetary disputes.

Key Points

  • Pune police solved the contract killing of Dhananjay Maruti Ghewade, leading to the arrest of Lalit Deepak Khollam and Nandlal Hole.
  • Investigation of the contract killing uncovered two additional murders from November involving Rupali Wadekar and her son Shrikant.
  • The murders were allegedly triggered by monetary demands made by Rupali Wadekar and her son Shrikant.
  • Police used CCTV footage and tracked the suspects across 145 km to make the arrests.

A suspected contract killing in Maharashtra's Pune district has led police to crack two previously unsolved murders, leading to the arrest of two history-sheeters in Khed taluka, an official said on Thursday.

The probe began after the body of Dhananjay Maruti Ghewade (33), a resident of Rakshewadi village, was found on March 18 at an isolated spot nearly 10 km away.

 

The victim had sustained severe injuries to his head and face, the official said. With no immediate clues and lack of CCTV coverage at the exact location, police initially struggled to make progress, he added.

The local police station and the rural Crime Branch began parallel investigations, resulting in a breakthrough being achieved after footage from a camera installed near a junction connecting the interior road to the main village route was examined, he said.

Two suspects, identified as Lalit Deepak Khollam (38) and Nandlal Hole (31), both with criminal records, were spotted in the footage, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said.

Their movements were tracked across a distance of about 145 km using footage from over 100 cameras before they were traced to Vadgaon Nimbalkar and arrested on March 25 following a chase through a sugarcane field, he said.

Unravelling the Motives Behind the Murders

During questioning, police found that Ghewade's killing was allegedly carried out on the instructions of Nilesh Sanas (34) due to a personal dispute.

"Sanas was subsequently taken into custody. Further interrogation of the accused led to the detection of two murders from November last year," the official said.

The probe revealed that Khollam was in a relationship with a woman, Rupali Wadekar (46), whose repeated monetary demands, along with those of her son Shrikant (21), allegedly triggered the crimes.

"Shrikant was lured to Khed, killed, and his body disposed of, while Rupali was later called to the area and murdered. Both accused are now in police custody till April 13," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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