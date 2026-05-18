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Thane Man Duped Of Rs 2 Lakh In Dollar Exchange Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 09:59 IST

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A Thane man was allegedly duped of Rs 2 lakh in a sophisticated US dollar exchange fraud, highlighting the risks of currency exchange scams.

Key Points

  • A Thane resident was allegedly defrauded of Rs 2 lakh in a US dollar exchange scam.
  • The accused showed the victim bundles appearing to contain US currency.
  • The bundles contained paper rolls and soap bars with a single dollar note on top.
  • Police have registered a case of cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating.

A 35-year-old man has allegedly been duped of Rs 2 lakh by three persons in a US dollar exchange fraud in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, police said.

The Dollar Exchange Scam Unfolds

One of the accused had approached the victim, a resident of Dombivli in Thane district, claiming his relative wanted to exchange some USD notes. On May 12, the accused showed the victim bundles wrapped in a handkerchief that appeared to contain US currency near a hospital in Kalamboli, they said.

 

Believing the notes to be authentic, the victim handed over Rs 2 lakh in cash, after which the accused fled.

Fake Currency Exposed

The victim later found that the bundles handed over to him were actually paper rolls and soap bars, with a single dollar note pasted on top to make them appear genuine, according to the police.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the victim's complaint, the police registered a case on charges of cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A probe was underway into the case, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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