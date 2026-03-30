Thane Man Duped in Russia Job Scam: How to Avoid Employment Fraud

A Thane carpenter was allegedly scammed out of ₹2.92 lakh after being promised a lucrative job in Russia, highlighting the risks of overseas employment fraud and the importance of verifying job offers.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points A Thane resident was allegedly defrauded of ₹2.92 lakh with the promise of a job in Russia.

The accused promised an employment visa and job at a mall but provided a temporary visa instead.

Upon arrival in Russia, the victim was allegedly forced to do strenuous work different from what was promised.

Police have registered a case against three individuals for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation.

The police are investigating the role of the involved travel agency in the Russia job scam.

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating a man from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 2.92 lakh under the pretext of providing him a good job in Russia, officials said on Monday.

The accused assured the 38-year-old complainant, a carpenter from Badlapur (East), that they would arrange employment for him at a mall in Russia through a travel firm.

They promised to provide an employment visa along with the necessary arrangements, such as a passport, visa and tickets, and took Rs 2.92 lakh from him between November 2025 and January this year.

"However, the complainant was allegedly sent abroad on a temporary visa instead of an employment visa," an official from Bhiwandi police station said.

The complainant further alleged that after reaching Russia, he was made to perform strenuous work and not provided the job as promised. The accused also failed to return the amount taken from him, the official said.

Legal Action and Investigation

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Saturday against two men and a woman under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention), he said.

Search was on for the accused, and the police were also verifying the role of the travel agency involved, the official said.