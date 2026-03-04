Fake Police Rob Man in Currency Exchange Scam

In Kalyan, Maharashtra, a man was robbed of £5,000 by fake police officers in a currency exchange scam, leading to the arrest of eight suspects and the recovery of significant assets.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police have arrested eight persons for allegedly robbing a Pune-based man of £5,000 by posing as police personnel near a railway station at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred last week, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyanji Gete said the complainant was lured to Kalyan by the accused with a promise of exchanging his £5,000 cash for higher denomination currency of £7,000, earning him a benefit of £2,000.

"When the complainant reached Vitthalwadi railway station with £5,000, the accused came in an SUV, posing as police personnel and fled with his cash," Gete said.

A case was registered at Kolsewadi police station on February 27 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Swift Action and Arrests

"Through technical analysis and swift coordination with other police units, we intercepted the SUV at Somatane Phata toll naka (on the old Mumbai-Pune highway), and arrested four accused within five hours," the official said.

Four more accused were nabbed subsequently on Sunday near Ahilyanagar-Shirdi road, he said.

"We have seized £2,36,000 in cash, two SUVs and nine mobile phones from the accused. Search for other accused is underway," Gete added.