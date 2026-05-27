Clash Over Goat Sacrifice Attempt Rocks Thane Housing Society

A dispute over goat sacrifices ahead of Bakrid has ignited communal tensions in a Thane housing society, leading to clashes and police intervention.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A dispute over tying sacrificial goats for Bakrid in a Thane housing society sparked a clash between residents.

The situation escalated with counter-protests involving slogans, recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, and an attempt to bring a pig into the complex.

Police intervened and increased security to manage the tensions between the groups.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged attempts to create a 'Pakistani mindset' in the area, opposing forced entry and slaughter in Hindu localities.

Local MLA Pratap Sarnaik appealed for peace, blaming 'outsiders' for disturbing the communal harmony.

A dispute over tying sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid in a Thane housing society triggered a clash, with the matter escalating as some residents, in a counter move, raised slogans, recited the Hanuman Chalisa, and tried to bring a pig into the complex.

Police intervened to pacify both sides and stepped up security in the area, officials said on Tuesday, while locals alleged that three persons were injured in the incident.

Goat Sacrifice Protests Escalate Tensions

The controversy erupted at Srishti Complex in the Poonam Cluster area near Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday after residents and Hindu organisations objected to the setting up of a temporary shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises, according to local officials.

Following protests, the temporary structure was dismantled, but tensions escalated after members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest on Monday, and a complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station.

Police intervened to pacify both sides, but a scuffle allegedly broke out later in the night, an official said.

Counter-Protests and Allegations of Violence

The situation escalated when protesting residents gathered at the society gates, raised slogans, recited the Hanuman Chalisa and tried to bring a pig inside the complex on Tuesday.

Later, Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers reached the complex to protest against the alleged return of goats to the premises, during which a VHP functionary and two others were allegedly attacked with a blade, local sources said.

Police Response and Political Reactions

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers across the sensitive pockets of Mira-Bhayander to prevent any untoward incident. The situation is under control, an official said.

Kashimira police station senior inspector Rajendra Kamble told PTI that no case has been registered so far, and police personnel are stationed at the housing complex. He refused to divulge details, citing the sensitive nature of the incident.

An official said on Tuesday night that the 51 goats have been removed from the society in four vehicles of the municipal corporation.

Political Figures Weigh In On Thane Incident

Reacting sharply, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that some Muslim leaders were attempting to turn the Naya Nagar area, which is part of the Mira Road locality, into a "bastion of Pakistani mindset".

"Three weeks ago also, in a settlement in Naya Nagar, there was an attempt to kill a watchman in a similar manner. We will never accept forcefully entering Hindu localities, slaughtering goats there and creating fear among Hindu vegetarian and Jain families," Somaiya told reporters, referring to a suspected "lone wolf" attack by a man on two private security guards of a building in the area.

He said people of any religion can perform their religious rituals at designated places, but if somebody uses religious festivals to drive away Hindus, it will not be accepted.

Somaiya said the responsibility to provide proper arrangements for sacrificial markets rests with civic bodies.

"If these arrangements are inadequate, they should be expanded, but we won't allow goats to be slaughtered openly in any housing complex, housing society or chawl," the former Mumbai MP said.

Local Shiv Sena MLA and minister Pratap Sarnaik appealed for peace and blamed "outsiders" for the unrest.

"People from all communities have been living here in peace for ages. It is outsiders who come and disturb the situation on such festive occasions," he told media persons.