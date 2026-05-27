HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bakrid Tensions Flare In Mira Road Housing Society

Bakrid Tensions Flare In Mira Road Housing Society

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 12:42 IST

Tensions flared in a Mira Road housing society over the alleged construction of a temporary shed for sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid, prompting police intervention and sparking protests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tensions arose in a Mira Road housing society over preparations for Bakrid, specifically the tying of sacrificial goats.
  • BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that some Muslim leaders are trying to turn Naya Nagar into a 'bastion of Pakistani mindset'.
  • Hindu organisations protested the setting up of a shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises.
  • Police intervened to pacify both sides after protests and the dismantling of the temporary structure.
  • VHP workers protested the alleged return of goats, during which a VHP functionary was allegedly attacked.

A dispute over the alleged construction of a temporary shed and the tying of sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid triggered tensions at a housing society in Mira Road area of Thane district in Maharashtra, prompting the police to intervene.

Reacting strongly, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday alleged that some Muslim leaders are attempting to turn the Naya Nagar area, which is part of the Mira Road locality, into a "bastion of Pakistani mindset".

 

"Three weeks ago also, in a settlement in Naya Nagar, there was an attempt to kill a watchman in a similar manner. We will never accept forcefully entering Hindu localities, slaughtering goats there and creating fear among Hindu vegetarian and Jain families," Somaiya told reporters.

He said the responsibility to provide proper arrangements for sacrificial markets rests with civic bodies.

Controversy Over Goat Sacrifice Arrangements

"If these arrangements are inadequate, they should be expanded, but we won't allow goats to be slaughtered openly in any housing complex, housing society or chawl," the former MP said.

The controversy erupted at Srishti Complex in the Poonam Cluster area near Mira Road on Sunday after residents and Hindu organisations objected to the setting up of a shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises, according to local officials.

Escalation and Police Intervention

Following protests, the temporary structure was dismantled, but tensions escalated after members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest, and a complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station.

Police intervened to pacify both sides, but a scuffle allegedly broke out later in the night, an official said.

VHP Protest and Alleged Attack

Meanwhile, local sources said Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers reached the complex to protest against the alleged return of goats to the premises, during which VHP functionary Nagnath Kamble was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon.

Somaiya, meanwhile, claimed that more than half the goats have been removed from the housing society, and the remaining ones will also be shifted.

"People of any religion can perform their religious rituals at designated places. But if somebody uses religious festivals to drive away Hindus, it will not be accepted," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bakri Eid and a militant vegetarian housing society
Bakri Eid and a militant vegetarian housing society
Mira Road murder: Residents still in a state of shock, scared of moving around
Mira Road murder: Residents still in a state of shock, scared of moving around
MNS protests insult to Marathis over non-veg food in Mumbai society
MNS protests insult to Marathis over non-veg food in Mumbai society
High drama in Mumbai over 'kabutarkhana' as protesters clash with police
High drama in Mumbai over 'kabutarkhana' as protesters clash with police
Clash Erupts During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp0:33

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru1:25

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to former PM...

Eid Al-Adha: Massive gatherings offer prayers in Jammu and Kashmir1:00

Eid Al-Adha: Massive gatherings offer prayers in Jammu...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO