Bakrid Tensions Flare In Mira Road Housing Society

Tensions flared in a Mira Road housing society over the alleged construction of a temporary shed for sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid, prompting police intervention and sparking protests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tensions arose in a Mira Road housing society over preparations for Bakrid, specifically the tying of sacrificial goats.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that some Muslim leaders are trying to turn Naya Nagar into a 'bastion of Pakistani mindset'.

Hindu organisations protested the setting up of a shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises.

Police intervened to pacify both sides after protests and the dismantling of the temporary structure.

VHP workers protested the alleged return of goats, during which a VHP functionary was allegedly attacked.

A dispute over the alleged construction of a temporary shed and the tying of sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid triggered tensions at a housing society in Mira Road area of Thane district in Maharashtra, prompting the police to intervene.

Reacting strongly, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday alleged that some Muslim leaders are attempting to turn the Naya Nagar area, which is part of the Mira Road locality, into a "bastion of Pakistani mindset".

"Three weeks ago also, in a settlement in Naya Nagar, there was an attempt to kill a watchman in a similar manner. We will never accept forcefully entering Hindu localities, slaughtering goats there and creating fear among Hindu vegetarian and Jain families," Somaiya told reporters.

He said the responsibility to provide proper arrangements for sacrificial markets rests with civic bodies.

Controversy Over Goat Sacrifice Arrangements

"If these arrangements are inadequate, they should be expanded, but we won't allow goats to be slaughtered openly in any housing complex, housing society or chawl," the former MP said.

The controversy erupted at Srishti Complex in the Poonam Cluster area near Mira Road on Sunday after residents and Hindu organisations objected to the setting up of a shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises, according to local officials.

Escalation and Police Intervention

Following protests, the temporary structure was dismantled, but tensions escalated after members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest, and a complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station.

Police intervened to pacify both sides, but a scuffle allegedly broke out later in the night, an official said.

VHP Protest and Alleged Attack

Meanwhile, local sources said Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers reached the complex to protest against the alleged return of goats to the premises, during which VHP functionary Nagnath Kamble was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon.

Somaiya, meanwhile, claimed that more than half the goats have been removed from the housing society, and the remaining ones will also be shifted.

"People of any religion can perform their religious rituals at designated places. But if somebody uses religious festivals to drive away Hindus, it will not be accepted," he added.