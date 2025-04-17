MNS protests insult to Marathis over non-veg food in Mumbai society

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers had a heated argument with members of a housing society in suburban Ghatkopar for allegedly insulting their Marathi-speaking neighbours for eating non-vegetarian food, prompting police to intervene.

Later, state minister Ashish Shelar said such incidents of "disrespect" on the basis of language were unacceptable.

A video of workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena issuing a warning to Gujarati residents of the society on Wednesday, accusing them of ill-treating four Marathi-speaking families living there, has gone viral on social media.

Local MNS leader Raj Parte is seen in the video, alleging that the Marathi-speaking families were called "dirty" for their choice of food.

"Anybody can live in Mumbai and work here, but we will not tolerate such things....how can others dictate what they should eat," Parte is heard saying.

A resident of the building is heard countering him, stating that there were no restrictions about food.

As the argument escalated, some residents alerted Ghatkopar Police who intervened and sorted out the issue, said an eye-witness.

Police asked the residents of the society not to ill-treat their Marathi-speaking neighbours and warned of legal action otherwise, he said.

No complaint has been filed at the police station over the incident, said a police official.

No reaction was available from the Gujarati resident who was accused of insulting Marathi-speaking families.

In the video, Parte is also heard alleging that a housing society in a nearby locality prohibited Marathi-speaking families from cooking non-vegetarian food at home, and they were forced to order food from outside.

Reacting on the issue, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party president and state IT and cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar said "no one should commit the sin of looking down upon Marathi speaking people, their language and their culture".

"It is the stand of the Maharashtra government that Marathi language and its culture should be respected. Creating disrespect among people of different language is not acceptable to us," he warned.

Both the Raj Thackeray-led MNS and the undivided Shiv Sena have alleged in the past that Marathi-speakers were not allowed to buy or rent a flat in some areas as they eat non-vegetarian food.

As elections to the Mumbai civic body are expected to be held this year, the MNS of late has been raising the demand of mandatory use of Marathi in public places including government offices and banks.