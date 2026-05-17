Thane Man Allegedly Arranges Brother's Contract Killing Over Property Dispute

In Thane, a man allegedly orchestrated his brother's murder over a property dispute, hiring contract killers and filing a false police report in an attempt to conceal his involvement, but police uncovered the plot.

Key Points Thane police uncovered a contract killing plot related to a property dispute.

The victim's brother allegedly hired contract killers and paid them Rs 10 lakh.

The brother filed a false police report to mislead the investigation.

Police used CCTV footage and technical surveillance to trace and arrest the suspects.

The victim's brother confessed to orchestrating the murder due to the property dispute.

The Thane police have uncovered a "contract killing" plot and arrested four persons, including the victim's younger brother, who allegedly hired the assailants and lodged the complaint to mislead investigators and hide his role in the murder, officials said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Paresh Tolaram Patil (40), was hacked to death on May 12 over a property dispute, and his brother allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to the contract killers, an official said.

Details of the Crime and Initial Complaint

The same day, Naresh Tolaram Patil (37), an auto-rickshaw driver residing in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, lodged a police complaint alleging that his elder brother Paresh had been murdered by unidentified persons. According to Naresh, his brother was riding his motorcycle to work at Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district when the unidentified assailants intercepted him and assaulted him with sharp weapons, in-charge Superintendent of Police Anmol Mittal said.

Following the complaint, the Ganeshpuri police registered a case of murder on May 13.

Investigation and Arrests

The investigation teams examined several CCTV recordings along the suspected escape routes and used advanced technical surveillance.

The police then traced the registration plate of a vehicle allegedly used by the assailants, leading to the arrest of three alleged contract killers -- Rakesh Bhagwan Patil (37), Premjit Madhukar Gharat (38), and Daksh Bhanukant Bhoir (24) -- from Palghar, the official said.

Confession and Further Investigation

"During intense interrogation, the three persons confessed to their involvement in the killing. They revealed that the plot was masterminded by the victim's brother, Naresh Patil, who had lodged the initial police complaint to misguide the law enforcement agencies," he said.

According to the official, Naresh Patil confessed to hatching the conspiracy due to an ongoing property dispute with his elder brother and that he had offered Rs 10 lakh to the three accused to eliminate Paresh.

Naresh Patil has also been arrested, and a further probe is underway into the case, they added.