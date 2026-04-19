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Thane Activist Accused Of Sexual Assault And Blackmail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 13:11 IST

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A social activist in Thane, Maharashtra, is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and blackmail after allegedly exploiting a woman under false pretences.

Key Points

  • A social activist in Thane is accused of sexually assaulting a woman under the false promise of marriage.
  • The accused allegedly filmed the assaults and used the videos to blackmail the victim.
  • The activist is also accused of using the victim to steal sensitive files from government offices.
  • Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have registered a case against a 35-year-old social activist in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and using her objectionable videos to blackmail her, officials said on Sunday.

The accused is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace him, the Mumbra police said.

 

Details Of The Alleged Assault And Blackmail

The accused allegedly lured the woman under the false pretext of marriage in July 2024, took her to different locations in Mahape and Mumbra, where he sexually assaulted her. He also filmed the acts and used the videos to blackmail the woman, the Mumbra police said.

The man also allegedly used the victim to steal sensitive files and documents from government offices, the police said.

When the victim tried to resist, the accused struck her on the head with a stick and kicked her, they said.

Legal Action And Investigation

Based on the victim's complaint, the Mumbra police on Saturday registered a case against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) criminal intimidation.

The investigation has been transferred to the Thane Crime Branch and a probe is also underway into the possibility of involvement of an organised syndicate, a police official said.

The police were tracing the accused's digital footprint and raiding suspected hideouts.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to rape, extortion, and potentially offences under the Information Technology Act if the objectionable videos were shared online. The investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence, questioning witnesses, and attempting to locate and apprehend the absconding suspect.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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