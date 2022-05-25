NBA Coach Weeps Over Texas School Killings

A screen grab of NBA Coach Steve Kerr at the press conference.

Golden State Warrior Coach Steve Kerr was a picture of frustration and anger following the shooting incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 18 children and 2 adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman

'Not going to talk about basketball. Any basketball questions don't matter. I'm tired, I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences. I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough,' Kerr -- who won five NBA titles as a player and three as a coach -- said holding back tears and banging his hands on the table as he spoke.

SEE: Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's emotional speech reacting to the school shooting in Texas. Video: Kind courtesy Golden State Warriors/Twitter

'I ask you Mitch McConnell (the United States Majority Leader), I ask you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence... are you going to put your own power ahead of the lives of children? I'm fed up. We can't get numb to this,' Kerr said after the NBA game on Tuesday.