2 terrorists killed in Baramulla

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Acting on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early Thursday morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed, the official said, adding that their identification and group affiliation was being ascertained.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter, he said.

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Valley after a brief lull.

Two terrorists were killed when encounter took place after the security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Kupwara district on Wednesday.