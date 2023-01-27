In Kashmir, For The First Time Since 1990

Since 1990 for the first time, shopkeepers opened their shops in Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Republic Day as there was no strike call in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday.

While security personnel were deployed in numbers to ensure smooth passage of the functions, the atmosphere in the city was visibly relaxed with fewer check posts set up to regulate traffic. Concertina wires were also not used to block the intersections in the city.

In a rare departure from practice, the Internet on mobile devices was not suspended, which used to be a regular feature of the security drill after the 2005 IED blast, triggered by using a mobile phone, outside the venue of the Independence Day function in Srinagar.

Republic Day functions were held at all district headquarters in the Valley where respective deputy commissioners presided over the proceedings.

The Republic Day parade in Anantnag and Kulgam districts made for a spectacular view as the parade was held amid snowfall, which had painted the parade ground white at both places.

