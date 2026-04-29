Pakistani Forces Repel Attack On Police Post, Killing Terrorist

Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on a police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in one terrorist fatality and highlighting ongoing security concerns in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Pakistani security forces repelled a terrorist attack on a police post in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

One terrorist was killed and several others were injured during the exchange of fire.

Police have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation following the attack.

Weapons and equipment, including hand grenades, were recovered from the site.

Pakistani security forces killed a terrorist early on Wednesday in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, repelling an attack on a police post, local media reported.

Details Of The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Attack

Heavily armed terrorists attacked the Mazanga police post in Bannu district, police officials said.

One terrorist was killed and several others injured in the intense exchange of fire between the two sides, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The injured attackers were taken away by their accomplices under the cover of darkness, it added.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation.

A constable, who sustained minor injuries in the attack, was shifted to a hospital where he was reported to be out of danger.

Recovered Weapons And Equipment

Police recovered weapons and other equipment from the site, including magazines, hand grenades and bandoliers.

Security Situation In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Over 115 security personnel and 85 militants have been killed in various incidents in the first quarter of 2026 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a police report said on Sunday.

The casualties include members of the police and the Frontier Corps (FC).

The report also noted that 67 civilians lost their lives in terrorist incidents, underscoring the continued impact of militancy on the general population.