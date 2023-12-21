News
3 jawans injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in Poonch

3 jawans injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in Poonch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 21, 2023 18:37 IST
At least three jawans were injured as terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The vehicles came under attack in the Savni area on the Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road around 3.30 pm.

They were carrying jawans from an area near Bufliaz where a cordon-and-search operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday night.

 

The terrorists fired upon the vehicles -- a truck and a Gypsy -- leaving at least three jawans injured, the officials said.

A defence PRO said, "Based on hard intelligence a joint operation was launched...last night, contact has been established today evening and encounter is in progress. Further details being ascertained."

Additional forces have been rushed to the spot, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
