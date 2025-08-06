HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » High drama in Mumbai over 'kabutarkhana' as protesters clash with police

High drama in Mumbai over 'kabutarkhana' as protesters clash with police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 12:43 IST

x

Protesters on Wednesday removed the tarpaulin cover put up by the municipal corporation to cover the kabutarkhana (pigeon feeding station) at Dadar in Mumbai, after the Bombay high court ordered closure of such facilities.

IMAGE: Protesters remove tarpaulin cover from the Dadar kabutarkhana in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Irate protesters, mostly from the Jain community, clashed with police, who tried to stop them from removing the cover, put up by the civic body.

 

The HC recently ordered the closure of Mumbai's kabutarkhanas over health concerns like respiratory issues from pigeon droppings.

 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting on Tuesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Ganesh Naik, Girish Mahajan and Mangalprabhat Lodha.

The meeting discussed regulated feeding to prevent pigeon deaths while ensuring public health through precautions and mechanised droppings' cleanup.

Fadnavis directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to continue controlled feeding with organisational support until alternatives are established.

The Jain community, for whom feeding pigeons is a sacred tradition, have fiercely opposed the closure, with demonstrations in Mumbai highlighting the cultural significance and the distress of pigeons dying on streets.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Does long-term exposure to pigeons pose health risks?
Does long-term exposure to pigeons pose health risks?
Not advisable to shut pigeon feeding spots, says Fadnavis
Not advisable to shut pigeon feeding spots, says Fadnavis
Bird flu: The Rs 90K cr poultry industry is in a fix
Bird flu: The Rs 90K cr poultry industry is in a fix
Tips to Improve Your Lung Capacity
Tips to Improve Your Lung Capacity
5 Asanas For World Asthma Day
5 Asanas For World Asthma Day

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World

webstory image 2

Vivo Y400 5G Lands In India With 32 MP Selfie Power

webstory image 3

Spicy Mushroom Cutlets: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bihar Flood: Ganga, Sone river in spate as rain lashes state3:24

Bihar Flood: Ganga, Sone river in spate as rain lashes state

Arunachal's Kibithoo Village Shines Amid Nature, Defying Infrastructure Challenges4:57

Arunachal's Kibithoo Village Shines Amid Nature, Defying...

Uttarkashi cloudburst: The devastation caused by flash floods 0:51

Uttarkashi cloudburst: The devastation caused by flash...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD