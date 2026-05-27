Delhi Tempo Driver Held After Hitting Pedestrian

A tempo driver has been apprehended by Delhi Police after allegedly hitting a woman pedestrian and crashing into a road divider in Bawana, leading to a police investigation.

Key Points A tempo driver in Delhi was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) near Bawana.

The injured woman was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

The tempo has been impounded and a case has been registered.

The Delhi Police has apprehended a tempo driver after he allegedly hit a woman pedestrian and crashed into a road divider on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) near Bawana here, an official said on Wednesday.

Details of the Bawana Accident

The incident took place around 6 pm on May 26 in Sector-5, Bawana and the police received information about the accident at the Narela Industrial Area police station in outer north Delhi, and a team rushed to the spot, the official said.

Police found that a tempo allegedly struck a pedestrian before crashing into the divider, they said.

Victim and Investigation

The injured woman, Shakuntala (35), a resident of Choti Holambi in Delhi, was initially shifted to a nearby hospital and later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, police said.

The offending vehicle was impounded, and the driver was apprehended by police personnel at Metro Vihar police post shortly after the incident.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.