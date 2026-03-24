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Delhi Cop Arrested After SUV Kills Woman Labourer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 24, 2026 18:37 IST

A Delhi Police officer has been arrested after allegedly running over and killing a woman labourer with his SUV in Punjabi Bagh, sparking an investigation into potential negligence.

Key Points

  • A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested after his SUV allegedly killed a 45-year-old woman labourer at a road construction site in Punjabi Bagh.
  • The victim, Dharamwati, was sweeping near the central verge when the SUV, allegedly driven by the sub-inspector, ran her over, causing fatal injuries.
  • The police have registered an FIR against the sub-inspector under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
  • The offending SUV has been impounded, and an investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events leading to the fatal accident.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested after his SUV allegedly mowed down a 45-year-old woman labourer at a road construction site in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Lucky, posted at Ranjit Nagar police station.

 

Police said the incident took place on Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg near North Avenue Road, where road construction work was underway.

The victim, Dharamwati, was sweeping near the central verge when the SUV, allegedly being driven by the sub-inspector, ran her over. She sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, where she was declared dead during treatment, police said.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at Punjabi Bagh police station, following which a police team reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings.

An FIR has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

The offending SUV has been impounded and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the accident, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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