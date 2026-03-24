Delhi Cop Arrested After Woman Killed in Punjabi Bagh Accident

A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been arrested after his SUV allegedly struck and killed a woman labourer at a construction site in Punjabi Bagh, leading to charges of rash driving and negligence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested after his SUV allegedly killed a woman labourer at a construction site in Punjabi Bagh.

The accused officer, Lucky, is charged with rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accident occurred at a road construction site where the victim was sweeping near the central verge.

Initial investigations suggest the officer was not under the influence of alcohol, but blood samples were taken for examination.

Police are investigating potential lapses at the construction site, including the absence of reflectors or caution cones.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested after his SUV allegedly mowed down a 45-year-old woman labourer at a road construction site in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on early Tuesday, an official said.

The accused, identified as Lucky -- posted at Ranjit Nagar police station -- rushed the injured woman to the hospital on his car after the accident, where she died during treatment, the official added.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg near North Avenue Road, where construction work was underway, he said.

According to police, the victim, Dharamwati, was sweeping near the central verge when the SUV, allegedly being driven by the sub-inspector, hit her.

She sustained grievous injuries and was taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar by the accused, where she was declared dead during treatment.

A PCR call regarding the incident was later received at Punjabi Bagh police station, following which a police team reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

An FIR has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and the offending SUV impounded.

Prima facie, the accused was not found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said, adding that his blood sample has been collected for medical examination.

Ongoing Enquiries

During initial enquiry, it also came to light that no reflectors or caution cones were placed at the construction site, the official said.

A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, and any lapses involved, he added.