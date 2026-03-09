Mob Assaults Temple Priest Over Non-Veg Photo

A temple priest in Kanpur was allegedly assaulted by a mob after a controversial photo of him purportedly eating non-vegetarian food circulated online, sparking outrage and raising tensions in the community.

A temple priest was allegedly assaulted by a mob after a photograph purportedly showing him eating non-vegetarian food circulated on social media, triggering outrage among some local residents, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night at the Bhuteshwar temple in Keshavpuram under the Rawatpur police station area, where around 50-60 people gathered and demanded an explanation from the priest over the viral photograph.

According to police, when the priest hesitated to step outside the temple premises, some members of the crowd allegedly entered the temple, dragged him out and began questioning him about the image.

The argument soon escalated and several people allegedly slapped and assaulted the priest. As he tried to flee the spot, some members of the mob chased him and continued beating him, police said.

Women working at nearby shops tried to intervene and requested the crowd to stop the assault, but the situation remained tense for some time.

Police said the disturbance continued for nearly an hour before someone contacted the emergency helpline (112). Personnel from the Rawatpur police station rushed to the spot and rescued the priest from the mob.

He was later taken to the Rawatpur police station for safety.

The priest, identified as Prashant Giri alias Golu Pandit, is the mahant of the Bhuteshwar temple and resides in a room within the temple premises.

In his complaint to police, Giri alleged that certain individuals were trying to remove him from the temple and claimed that the photograph circulating on social media was either old or morphed to defame him.

Police said the origin of the viral image -- including where it was taken and who circulated it -- has not yet been established.

Escalation of Tension

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ashutosh Kumar said tension further escalated when a religious procession passed through the temple premises.

During a ritual, the priest's son allegedly attempted to touch the idol, prompting objections from some participants who cited the viral image, he said.

Police personnel present at the spot intervened and separated the two sides, Kumar said, adding that the situation is now under control.

SHO Kamlesh Rai said a video of the assault has surfaced, and efforts are underway to identify those involved in the incident.

Legal action will be taken against those found responsible, police said.