Home  » News » Tensions High After Holi Brawl Turns Deadly in Uttam Nagar

Tensions High After Holi Brawl Turns Deadly in Uttam Nagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 08, 2026 22:49 IST

Following a deadly Holi brawl in Uttam Nagar, a Hindu right-wing leader visited the victim's family as tensions escalate, prompting police action and community concern.

Key Points

  • A man was killed in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, following a brawl that started after a Holi celebration.
  • The United Hindu Front's working president visited the victim's family, who are demanding the death penalty for those responsible.
  • Police have arrested six adults and apprehended a minor, invoking the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and murder charges.
  • The incident has heightened tensions in the area, leading to property damage and increased police presence.

A Hindu right outfit member on Sunday met the family of a man in Uttam Nagar here who was killed in a neighbourhood brawl on Holi.

Jai Bhagwan Goyal, the working president of United Hindu Front, visited Kali Basti in Uttam Nagar to meet the family of Tarun, who died in a clash between his family and their neighbours.

 

The fight broke out after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from the neighbour's family, according to police.

The two families had known each other for the past five decades and got into rows over parking and garbage disposal, among other things, the police had earlier said.

Goyal, in a statement, said Tarun's family has demanded a death sentence for the people responsible for Tarun's killing.

The police arrested six people and apprehended a minor in connection with the case, and invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and murder charges.

The adults accused have been identified as Umardeen, 49, Jummadeen, 36, Kamruddin, 36, Mustaque, 46, Muzzafar, 25, and Tahir, 18.

The incident sparked tensions in the area with an angry mob damaging several vehicles and setting them on fire on Friday, prompting heavy police deployment.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
