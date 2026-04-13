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Telangana to Delhi: Drunk doctor caught with flip number plates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 16:36 IST

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A Hyderabad doctor's alleged scheme to evade road tax using a sophisticated flip number plate system has been uncovered, leading to his arrest and a police investigation.

Number plates

IMAGE: Upon pressing the button, the police noticed the car's number plate flip, revealing two different registration numbers: one from Delhi and another from Telangana. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A Hyderabad doctor was caught driving under the influence and using a flip number plate system on his high-end car.
  • The flip number plate displayed both a Delhi and a Telangana registration number, raising suspicions.
  • Police investigation revealed the doctor purchased the flip number plate system online and installed it to allegedly evade road tax.
  • A case has been registered against the doctor for impersonation, cheating, and drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.
  • Police are investigating the technician who installed the flip number plate system and the doctor's motives for using it.

A 30-year-old doctor was caught in Hyderabad for allegedly driving his high-end car while intoxicated and using two different registration numbers via a flip number plate system, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on April 10 during a routine check in Jubilee Hills, where the man was found driving under the influence. After the car was seized and driven to the police station, a constable inadvertently pressed a button near the driver's seat.

 

Upon pressing the button, the police noticed the car's number plate flip, revealing two different registration numbers: one from Delhi and another from Telangana.

Investigation Details

The doctor had purchased the high-end car in Delhi but had not changed its registration. According to an official at Jubilee Hills Police Station, he bought the flip number plate system online and had it installed on his car approximately two years ago by a technician in the city.

Further investigation revealed that a similar car model was registered with the Telangana registration number, belonging to a relative of the doctor.

Police allege that he was using both the Delhi and Telangana registration numbers interchangeably on his vehicle using the flip number plate system.

Legal Repercussions and Further Investigation

Police have stated that they will be questioning the technician as part of their ongoing investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused may have been attempting to evade road tax. However, the exact motive is still under investigation.

A case has been registered against the doctor for impersonation and cheating, as well as under the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving. He has been issued a notice, police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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