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Home  » News » Hyderabad Man Held for 14 Years of Unlicensed Dentistry

Hyderabad Man Held for 14 Years of Unlicensed Dentistry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 16:06 IST

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A man in Hyderabad has been arrested for running an illegal dental clinic for 14 years, posing as a qualified dentist without the necessary Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree, raising serious public health concerns.

Key Points

  • A 46-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for operating an illegal dental clinic for 14 years.
  • The accused posed as a dentist without holding a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree.
  • The illegal clinic was operating in Old Neredmet without permission from the relevant health department.
  • Authorities discovered the clinic during an inspection prompted by reliable information.
  • The man's actions endangered public health by providing dental services without proper qualifications.

A 46-year-old man, who was posing as a dentist and allegedly running an illegal clinic here for the past 14 years, was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who is claiming to have completed Intermediate course, was found running the dental clinic without a BDS degree, during an inspection, they said.

 

Based on reliable information that the clinic in Old Neredmet was operating without obtaining permission from the department concerned, an inspection was carried out on March 24, a police official said.

Details of the Illegal Practice

The accused, who does not have any recognised BDS qualification, posed as a dentist for 14 years and endangering public health, police said.

A case was registered at Neredmet police station and the accused was arrested, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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