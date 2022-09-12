News
Rediff.com  » News » Bengaluru doc ditches car in traffic, runs to perform surgery

Bengaluru doc ditches car in traffic, runs to perform surgery

Source: PTI
September 12, 2022 19:24 IST
A video of a doctor, caught in Bengaluru’s notorious traffic and running to hospital to perform a surgery after abandoning his car midway, has gone viral on social media.

Gastroenterology surgeon Dr Govind Nandakumar was on his way to Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur, from Cunningham road to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30, but got stuck in traffic at the last stretch.

 

With no signs of traffic pile-up easing, he decided to leave the car with the driver and dashed towards the hospital, as it was getting late for the surgery.

"Sometimes you got to do what you got to do!" said Nandakumar in an Instagram post along with the video of him running.

"#runtowork should more of us run or walk to work?" he said in a tweet with the video tagging it with state's Health Minister K Sudhakar and Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw,  among others.

"Appreciate your words. Most of us try and do our best for our patients. This run has got a lot of attention but there are so many hospital workers who go above and beyond everyday," he said in another tweet responding to someone appreciating his effort.

Nandakumar is said to have run for about 3 km to reach the hospital, and performed the surgery on the patient on reaching there.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
